Haley to challenge Trump for 2024 Republican presidential nomination

Washington, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley on Wednesday previewed a "big announcement" she plans to make in two weeks, widely expected to be the launch of her 2024 US presidential run -- making her the first Republican to throw down the gauntlet to Donald Trump in the race for the White House.

"My family and I have a big announcement to share with you on February 15th! And yes, it's definitely going to be a Great Day in South Carolina!," she tweeted.

Casting herself as a younger, fresher alternative to the former president, Haley has been hinting at a White House bid for weeks, recently posting a video on social media in which she declared: "It's time for a new generation to lead." The 51-year-old, who served for six years as the governor of South Carolina, is expected to officially announce at an event in Charleston, the Palmetto State's largest town, on February 15.

At this point in the 2020 cycle, 10 Democrats had launched campaigns or exploratory committees, but Trump is so far the only Republican to do so this time around.

Haley, who was Trump's United Nations ambassador for two years, had said she wouldn't run against her former boss.

But her announcement would confirm that Trump will not run uncontested, and Haley is unlikely to be the last Republican to throw their hat in the ring.

Other Republicans seen as potential rivals to Trump include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Trump's vice president Mike Pence and secretary of state Mike Pompeo, and former Maryland governor Larry Hogan.

"It's exciting to see the leadership that's coming out of South Carolina," said Nancy Mace, a rare anti-Trump House Republican, at a political event in Washington on Wednesday, confirming that she was expecting an invitation to Haley's announcement by the end of the day.

She didn't confirm whether she would be attending, however, telling the crowd at the event organized by congressional media outlet Axios that she was "looking at" possibly endorsing Haley.