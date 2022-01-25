UrduPoint.com

'Half A Dozen Dead And Dozens Injured' In Crush At Cup Of Nations Stadium - Cameroon State Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Yaoundé, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Six people have been killed and dozens injured in a crush at a stadium in Cameroonian capital Yaounde before an Africa Cup of Nations match on Monday, state television reported.

"A crush at the entrance to the Olembe Stadium" caused "half a dozen deaths and dozens have been injured", reported Cameroonian state broadcaster CRTV, adding that authorities and the Confederation of African Football were "following the situation with the injured in the city's hospitals".

