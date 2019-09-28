Half a million join Greta Thunberg at Montreal climate rally: organizers

(@FahadShabbir)

Montreal, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Half a million schoolchidren and adults marched with teen climate activist Greta Thunberg at a rally in Montreal as part of a wave of global "climate strikes," organizers said Friday.

"Not only was it the biggest event in Quebec's history, but it is the biggest event in the world this week," one of the organizers, Francois Geoffroy, told the crowd.

Police have not provided an official tally.