Half Billion Vaccine Jabs Given: AFP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :More than 500 million doses of vaccines have been given around the world as of Friday, according to an AFP tally.

In a sign of how the pace is picking up, it took two months for the first 100 million people to get a shot, but just eight days for the last 100 million people.

By Friday at 0900 GMT more than 508.3 million doses had been administered in at least 164 countries worldwide.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

