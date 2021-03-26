Half billion vaccine jabs given: AFP

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :More than 500 million doses of vaccines have been given around the world as of Friday, according to an AFP tally.

In a sign of how the pace is picking up, it took two months for the first 100 million people to get a shot, but just eight days for the last 100 million people.

By Friday at 0900 GMT more than 508.3 million doses had been administered in at least 164 countries worldwide.