UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Half-collapsed Miami Condo Destroyed In Controlled Demolition

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

Half-collapsed Miami condo destroyed in controlled demolition

WASHINGTON,5 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) -:A 13-storey building that partially collapsed in the US state of Florida last month was demolished late on Sunday.

The remaining part of the condo located in the town of Surfside near Miami was brought down at 10.30 p.m., local time [0230 GMT], in a controlled demolition due to the threat it posed to search and rescue workers on site searching the rubble for possible survivors.

The building collapsed within minutes amid a pause in search and rescue efforts as there is still no information on 121 people thought to have been in the part of the building that collapsed.

So far, the bodies of 24 people, including 3 children, have been recovered from the debris.

About half of the 13-storey building collapsed on June 24, and the frantic search for survivors only yielded one person -- a boy rescued soon after the disaster.

Related Topics

Miami Florida SITE June Sunday From P

Recent Stories

The Fun Never Stops! OPPO F19 Down To An Amazing N ..

43 minutes ago

Milkis has hit the town with its refreshing taste ..

47 minutes ago

Putin’s visit not scheduled: FO Spox

53 minutes ago

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi implements executiv ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 25,353 new COVID-19 cases, 654 deat ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,573 new COVID-19 cases, 1,527 reco ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.