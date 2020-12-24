UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Half Of Americans Think Trump Will Be Remembered As A 'failed' President: New Poll

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 11:50 PM

Half of Americans think Trump will be remembered as a 'failed' president: New poll

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Half of registered American voters say they think history will view Donald Trump as a "failed" president, according to a new poll released Thursday.

The poll of 1,000 registered voters, carried out by USA TODAY/Suffolk University from Dec. 16 to 20, found stark partisan divides in attitudes towards Trump's presidency, with many Republicans saying the president should not concede to President-elect Joe Biden, a Democrat.

When asked how they think history will assess Trump's tenure, just over 50 percent of those polled say he will be viewed as a "failed" president. About 30 percent say he will be judged as either a "good" or "great" president, and 16 percent say he'll be viewed as a "fair" president. Just over 4 percent of those surveyed are undecided.

The results are sharply split along party lines, with 87 percent of Democrats saying he'll be judged as a "failed" president and 67 percent of Republicans saying he'll be viewed as either "good" or "great.

" The poll's results mark a sharp contrast from the same survey conducted in the waning days of former President Barack Obama's second term. At the time, 50 percent said he'd be judged as either "good" or "great," and 23 percent said he'd be viewed as a "failed" president.

The survey's release comes as Trump continues to rail against the results of last month's election even though the Electoral College earlier this month affirmed Biden's win. The president and his allies have launched a legal campaign to try to overturn the election, claiming widespread fraud cost him a second term, though virtually all of their lawsuits have been dismissed for lack of evidence or standing.

Roughly 70 percent of Americans in the new survey said Trump should concede the race to Biden, which he has thus far refused to do, while 26 percent say he should not. Fifty-seven percent of Republicans said he should not concede.

Related Topics

Election USA Barack Obama Trump Split Same Turkish Lira Democrats All From Race (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

AFC adds Emirati referee to elite panel for 2021

22 minutes ago

EU gives up 25% of fish quota in UK waters

4 minutes ago

Post-Brexit borders to divide EU, UK citizens

4 minutes ago

CJCSC calls on Qatari defence minister

4 minutes ago

Germany Registers First Case of 'UK' Coronavirus S ..

5 minutes ago

Pak army provides medical aid to 696 patients in k ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.