Half Of Assessed Beirut Health Facilities 'non-functional': WHO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

Half of assessed Beirut health facilities 'non-functional': WHO

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :More than half of Beirut healthcare facilities evaluated by the World Health Organisation are "non-functional" following last week's deadly port explosion, the agency said Wednesday.

Following an assessment of 55 clinics and health centres in the Lebanese capital, "we know now that just over 50 percent are non-functional," said WHO's regional emergency director Richard Brennan at a virtual press conference in Cairo.

Three major hospitals were non-functional and another three operating at well below normal capacity, he said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

