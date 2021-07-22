Half of Europeans vaccinated as Germany warns on rising virus cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :More than half of all European adults are now fully vaccinated, the EU said Thursday, as several countries across Europe and Asia battle fresh outbreaks blamed on the fast-spreading Delta variant.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said cases in her country were rising "exponentially", while in Japan the delayed Olympics Games were set to open with almost no spectators and with a blanket of Covid rules in place.

And the spotlight once again turned to the virus' origins after the WHO called for an audit of the Chinese lab at the heart of speculations about where the virus first emerged, sparking a fiery response from Beijing.

More than four million people have now died from the virus since it first emerged in December 2019, and though vaccines are picking up globally, Delta is fuelling a rise in infections and prompting governments to re-impose anti-virus measures to avoid dreaded new waves.

The EU said on Thursday that 200 million Europeans had been fully vaccinated, more than half of the adult population but still short of a 70 percent target set for the summer.

The fresh data came as Merkel urged more Germans to get vaccinated, sounding the alarm over a fresh spike in cases in Germany.

"The infection figures are rising again and with a clear and worrying dynamic," Merkel told a press conference in Berlin.

"We are seeing exponential growth," she said, adding that "every vaccination... is a small step towards a return to normality".

Germany on Thursday recorded 1,890 new infections over the past 24 hours and an incidence rate of 12.2 new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days -- more than double rates in early July.

"With a rising incidence rate, it could be that we need to introduce additional measures," she said.