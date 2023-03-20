UrduPoint.com

Half Of Migrant Workers Feel Unsafe At Work In Australia: Survey

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Half of migrant workers feel unsafe at work in Australia: survey

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) --:Half of all migrant workers in Australia feel unsafe at work, a new research has revealed.

Published by the Migrant Workers Center on Monday, the survey asked more than 1,000 migrant workers in Australia about their experience in the labor and immigration system.

It found that half of participants have experienced discrimination, bullying and verbal abuse in Australian workplaces while 58 percent have been victims of wage theft.

Of those who experienced wage theft, only one quarter were able to recoup what they were owed.

Almost 60 percent of respondents in precarious employment said they often or always feel unsafe at work.

Matt Kunkel, chief executive of the center, said Australia's visa system has created a "dual market" whereby migrants must find permanent work in order to be eligible for residency in Australia but are often overlooked for positions when they are not residents.

Related Topics

Australia Visa Market All Employment

Recent Stories

PTI's 'disgusting' smear campaign against COAS des ..

PTI's 'disgusting' smear campaign against COAS deserves strongest condemnation: ..

2 minutes ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi opens applications for 2023 Visiting ..

NYU Abu Dhabi opens applications for 2023 Visiting Summer Undergraduate Research ..

31 minutes ago
 MBZUAI and IBT join forces to tackle challenges in ..

MBZUAI and IBT join forces to tackle challenges in brain health

31 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Maritime launches online booking platfor ..

Abu Dhabi Maritime launches online booking platform for Public Water Transport

1 hour ago
 ‘Khalifa University Science and Technology Revie ..

‘Khalifa University Science and Technology Review’ magazine to spotlight adv ..

1 hour ago
 Al Qassimi Hospital trains foreign doctors on impl ..

Al Qassimi Hospital trains foreign doctors on implanting pacemakers

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.