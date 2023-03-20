Half of migrant workers feel unsafe at work in Australia: survey

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) --:Half of all migrant workers in Australia feel unsafe at work, a new research has revealed.

Published by the Migrant Workers Center on Monday, the survey asked more than 1,000 migrant workers in Australia about their experience in the labor and immigration system.

It found that half of participants have experienced discrimination, bullying and verbal abuse in Australian workplaces while 58 percent have been victims of wage theft.

Of those who experienced wage theft, only one quarter were able to recoup what they were owed.

Almost 60 percent of respondents in precarious employment said they often or always feel unsafe at work.

Matt Kunkel, chief executive of the center, said Australia's visa system has created a "dual market" whereby migrants must find permanent work in order to be eligible for residency in Australia but are often overlooked for positions when they are not residents.