UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Half Of Mumbai's Slum Residents Have Had Coronavirus: Study

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 08:50 AM

Half of Mumbai's slum residents have had coronavirus: study

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Over half the people living in the slums of Mumbai have had the coronavirus, according to a city-commissioned study released Tuesday that raises fresh doubts about India's official case numbers.

India is already the third worst-hit country , with nearly 1.5 million cases though experts have previously said the lack of testing could mean the true tally is much higher.

Blood tests on 6,936 randomly selected people conducted by Mumbai's city authorities found that 57 percent of slum-dwellers and 16 percent of non-slum residents had virus antibodies.

Mumbai, where about 40 percent of the population lives in slums, has reported just over 110,000 infections and more than 6,000 deaths so far.

The western city of 20 million people is home to India's largest slum Dharavi, where an estimated one million people live.

But deaths in the sprawling slum have not exploded, with local officials saying their aggressive efforts to stem the spread of the virus has been effective.

The survey results suggested asymptomatic infections were "likely to be a high proportion of all infections" and also indicated the virus death rate was likely to be "very low", the study said.

The Mumbai survey came a week after an antibody study commissioned by the government suggested that almost a quarter of people in the capital New Delhi, home to 20 million people, have had the virus.

Related Topics

India Mumbai New Delhi All Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

GCC chemical producers slash emissions and waste b ..

7 hours ago

UAE-UK Business Council holds relaunch meeting

9 hours ago

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Al Dhafra Shooting C ..

10 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out Bin Wraiqa Emergency Serv ..

10 hours ago

India announces more repatriation flights from the ..

11 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Baniyas Nort ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.