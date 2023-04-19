UrduPoint.com

Half Of S. Korean Farmers Aged 65 Or Higher In 2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Half of S. Korean farmers aged 65 or higher in 2022

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Almost half of the South Korean farmers were aged 65 or higher last year as younger people continued to leave rural areas amid the aging population, statistical office data showed Wednesday.

The number of farmers aged 65 or higher was 1,078,000 in 2022, accounting for 49.8 percent of the total population in the agricultural sector, according to Statistics Korea.

The percentage of elderly farmers was up from 46.8 percent in 2021 and far higher than 18.0 percent which was the proportion of the total elderly population in 2022.

Farmers in their 70s or older marked the highest proportion of 34.9 percent in the age group last year, followed by those in their 60s with 30.

2 percent and those in their 50s with 15.8 percent.

The number of farmers totaled 2,166,000 in 2022, down 2.3 percent from the previous year. The number of farming households fell 0.8 percent to 1,023,000 last year as more farmers gave up on farming due to old age.

The number of fishing population diminished by 3.2 percent to 90,800 in 2022, while the number of fishing households slipped by 1.8 percent to 42,500.

The proportion of those aged 65 or higher in the fishing sector gained 3.7 percentage points from a year earlier to 44.2 percent in 2022.

The proportion of the elderly in the forestry sector increased by 4.7 percentage points to 48.8 percent.

Related Topics

North Korea From

Recent Stories

Service delivery should govern competition for pub ..

Service delivery should govern competition for public office: PM

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th April 2023

4 hours ago
 Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi- ..

Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi-finals

10 hours ago
 Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mo ..

Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on 27th night of Ramadan

11 hours ago
 ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.