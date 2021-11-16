Half of UN drivers detained in Ethiopia are released: UN

United Nations, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Half of the World food Program drivers who were arrested last week in Ethiopia's conflict-torn north have been released, a UN spokesperson said Monday in New York.

"I can say the 10 UN staff members that we said were detained last Friday are still detained," said Farhan Haq during a press conference at the UN headquarters.

"However, a little bit of good news that regarding the contracted drivers: we been informed that 34 have been released while 36 of them are still detained," he said.

"These are not UN staff but subcontractors, but we're still very happy that about half of those held over the past few days have been let go," he added.

The arrests occurred after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government declared a state of emergency in early November when rebel fighters threatened to march on the capital.

Thousands of Tigrayans have been arbitrarily detained since the announcement of the measures, which allow the authorities to detain without a warrant anyone suspected of supporting "terrorist groups," lawyers have said.

The war between the Ethiopian authorities and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), supported by the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), started on November 4, 2020, has killed thousands and displaced more than two million people. It has been marked by human rights abuses committed by both sides in the conflict.