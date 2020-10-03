Hall of Famer Gibson dies at 84 after struggle with cancer: media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Los Angeles, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Two-time World Series MVP and nine-time all-star pitcher Bob Gibson died aged 84 after a lengthy battle with cancer, the US media reported on Friday night.

Gibson, who starred for the St. Louis Cardinals from 1959 to 1975 and led them to two World Series championships, is the second Cards' Hall of Famer to die in the past month.

Former legendary base stealer Lou Brock died September 6 also after a long health struggle. Brock was 81.

Gibson is arguably the greatest pitcher the Cardinals have had, and considered one of the best in American baseball history.

He had been fighting pancreatic cancer for a year and died in hospice care in Omaha, Nebraska, the St.

Louis Post-Dispatch newspaper reported.

Gibson's death came on the 52nd anniversary of one of his greatest games, a 17-strikeout performance in game one of the 1968 World Series.

He won a Cy Young award and MVP award the same year.

When he retired, Gibson finished with 251 wins, 3,117 strikeouts and a 2.91 ERA over 3,884 1/3 innings. In 1981, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Early in life, Gibson battled rickets, pneumonia, asthma, hay fever and a heart problem. But he overcame each to realise his dream of pitching in the major leagues.