Halladay Was Doing Stunts Before Crash, NTSB Report

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 09:10 AM

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roy Halladay had a high amount of amphetamines in his system when he died in a Florida plane crash three years ago, the National Transportation Safety board said on Wednesday.

The hall of fame pitcher was piloting his plane and performing acrobatic stunts when the aircraft slammed into the water off the Florida coast, the NTSB's findings said.

The 40-year-old Halladay, who took off near his home in Odessa, Florida and was flying for about 15 minutes before the crash, died of blunt force trauma and drowning.

The report detailed that Halladay's amphetamine levels were about 10 times above therapeutic levels, and that he had a high level of morphine in his system.

Halladay, an eight-time all-star, went 203-105 in 16 seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays (1998-2009) and the Philadelphia Phillies (2010-13).

