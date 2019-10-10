Halle shooter posted video on Twitch livestream platform

San Francisco, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :The gunman in Wednesday's deadly shooting in the German city of Halle posted a video of the attack on the Twitch livestream platform owned by Amazon, the company said.

"We are shocked and saddened by the tragedy that took place in Germany today, and our deepest condolences go out to all those affected," a Twitch spokesperson said in response to an AFP query after the shooting at a synagogue and a Turkish restaurant.

"Twitch has a zero-tolerance policy against hateful conduct, and any act of violence is taken extremely seriously. We worked with urgency to remove this content and will permanently suspend any accounts found to be posting or reposting content of this abhorrent act."