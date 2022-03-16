Haller aims to continue scoring run for Ajax against Benfica

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Amsterdam, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Sebastien Haller is hoping to score in an eighth consecutive Champions League game this season as Ajax entertain Benfica in the second leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday.

The Ivory Coast international had never played in the competition before this season but became the first player to score in each of his first seven Champions League appearances when he netted in the first leg in Lisbon.

Haller, who has scored 11 goals in the competition, also netted an own goal as the first leg ended in a 2-2 draw.

The only change to Erik ten Hag's Ajax team from the first leg sees Cameroon international Andre Onana start in goal in place of Remko Pasveer, who has a broken finger.

While Ajax lead the Dutch league, Benfica sit third in the Portuguese top flight, 12 points behind leaders Porto.

Their coach Nelson Verissimo sticks with the same side that started the first leg, led by Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguayan has scored 25 goals this season, including three in the Champions League.

Starting line-ups (kick-off 2000 GMT; first leg 2-2): Ajax (4-3-3) Andre Onana; Noussair Mazraoui, Jurrien Timber, Lisandro Martinez, Daley Blind; Edson Alvarez, Steven Berghuis, Ryan Gravenberch; Antony, Sebastien Haller, Dusan Tadic (capt) Coach: Erik ten Hag (NED) Benfica (4-3-3) Odisseas Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Nicolas Otamendi (capt), Jan Vertonghen, Alex Grimaldo; Everton, Julian Weigl, Adel Taarabt; Rafa Silva, Darwin Nunez, Goncalo Ramos Coach: Nelson Verissimo (POR) Referee: Carlos del Cerro Grande (ESP)