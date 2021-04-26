UrduPoint.com
Halt Of Navalny Group Activities Incompatible With Rule Of Law: Germany

Mon 26th April 2021

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Germany condemned an order by Russian prosecutors Monday to suspend all activities by jailed opposition figure Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) and its regional network.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said "using the instruments of fighting terror against politically undesirable opinions is in no way compatible with the principles of the rule of law".

