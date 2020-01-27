UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamas Chief Says Trump's Peace Plan 'will Not Pass'

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 12:20 AM

Hamas chief says Trump's peace plan 'will not pass'

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Hamas leader Ismail Haniya Sunday warned the middle East peace plan US President Donald Trump is expected to unveil next week "will not pass" and could lead to renewed Palestinian violence.

"We firmly declare that the 'deal of the century' will not pass. The new plot aimed against Palestine is bound to fail," and could lead the Palestinians to a "new phase in their struggle" against Israel, Haniya said in a statement.

Shortly after the Palestinian Islamist movement released Haniya's statement, a rocket was fired from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip towards Israel, the Israeli army said.

The army said it had carried out air strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza late Saturday, in response to the launching of incendiary devices attached to balloons sent over from the Palestinian enclave.

Hamas did not claim responsibility for Sunday's rocket attack but warned it was "time... to restore the rights of Palestinians with a new phase of fighting against Israeli occupation".

Hamas also called for talks in Cairo with other Palestinian factions, including the Fatah movement led by president Mahmud Abbas, in order to form a common response to Trump plan.

The US president is due to unveil his peace plan in the coming hours in Washington, where he is to hold talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his political rival Benny Gantz.

The Palestinian leadership was not invited to the US talks and has rejected Trump's initiative amid tensions over his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's undivided capital.

Related Topics

Attack Century Prime Minister Army Israel Palestine Washington Gaza Trump Cairo Jerusalem Lead Middle East Sunday From

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Indian Embassy&#039;s c ..

53 minutes ago

No cases of coronavirus recorded in Saudi Arabia: ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves AED395 mln ..

2 hours ago

Loud noises expected in UAQ Corniche due to &#039; ..

2 hours ago

Dubai to host ‘Photographs in Dialogue UAE - 197 ..

4 hours ago

Gargash meets French foreign official

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.