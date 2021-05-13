UrduPoint.com
Hamas Fires Rocket At Israel's Second Airport Near Eilat

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

Hamas fires rocket at Israel's second airport near Eilat

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Hamas on Thursday said it fired a large rocket at Israel's Ramon airport near Eilat, where incoming passenger flights were diverted after waves of rocket launches towards the main airport near Tel Aviv.

A spokesman for Hamas' armed wing announced the 250 kilogram (550 pound) rocket launch and demanded that "all international airlines immediately halt their flights to any airports" in the Jewish state.

