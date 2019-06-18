UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamas Pays Tribute To Morsi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 01:20 AM

Hamas pays tribute to Morsi

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Hamas on Monday paid tribute to former Egyptian president Mohammed Morsi, who had been a close ally of the Palestinian Islamist movement which rules the Gaza Strip.

The tribute came after Morsi, Egypt's first democratically elected leader, died after falling ill during a court hearing in Cairo, Egyptian officials announced.

Hamas, an offshoot of Morsi's Muslim Brotherhood movement which is outlawed in Egypt, issued a statement hailing his influence.

It praised Morsi's "long struggle spent in the service of Egypt and its people, and primarily the Palestinian cause".

After Morsi's ouster in 2013, Hamas had tense relations with his successor, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, with Cairo accusing the group of supporting Islamist militants in Egypt's restive Sinai region bordering Gaza.

Ties between Hamas and Cairo have since improved.

Related Topics

Hearing Militants Egypt Gaza Died Cairo Muslim Court

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French FM

1 hour ago

Naya Pakistan Housing Program: two more sites sele ..

1 hour ago

PML-N government ruined national exchequer: Raja B ..

57 minutes ago

Shakib stars as Bangladesh stun West Indies with s ..

1 hour ago

Southwestern China rattled by series of quakes

1 hour ago

Former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi Dies Aged ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.