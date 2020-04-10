UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamas Says It Arrested Gazan After Zoom Call With Israelis

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 12:40 AM

Hamas says it arrested Gazan after Zoom call with Israelis

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas said they arrested on Thursday a Palestinian man on charges of normalising ties with Israelis online, after footage seemingly from a Zoom call was shared online.

The interior ministry in the Gaza Strip said Rami Aman and an unspecified number of other people were arrested for "normalisation of activities with the Israeli occupation via the internet." "Establishing any activity or communication with the Israeli occupation under any excuse is a crime punishable by law, and is treason against our people," a statement added.

Aman's Facebook page said he was a member of a group that describes itself politically independent in the Gaza Strip, which Hamas has controlled since 2007.

A link shared online shows Aman, and other individuals, speaking via the videoconferencing group Zoom, with people believed to be members of Israeli leftwing groups.

Hamas seized Gaza from the internationally recognised Palestinian government in a 2007 near civil war and has fought three wars with Israel since.

All contact with Israelis is banned and those accused of spying for Israel have been put to death.

Hamas is considered a terrorist organisation by many Western governments.

The popularity of Zoom has grown with the coronavirus pandemic, with millions of people using it to communicate from home isolation.

Related Topics

Terrorist Internet Interior Ministry Israel Facebook Gaza Man From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Flydubai operates 23 repatriation flights

31 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Costa Rican President discuss r ..

46 minutes ago

European Countries Need Joint Efforts to Revive Ec ..

19 minutes ago

UAE exceeds average growth in medical research in ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Finance concludes its participation in ..

2 hours ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Armenia May Quadruple ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.