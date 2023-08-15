Open Menu

Hamas Says It Has Seized Israeli Drone In Gaza

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Hamas says it has seized Israeli drone in Gaza

GAZA CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :The Palestinian Hamas group on Tuesday said that it has seized an Israeli drone in Gaza. This was announced in a brief statement by the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the movement.

The statement said that the Qassam Brigades seize a K1 Orbiter drone on Monday while it was on "a hostile reconnaissance mission in the airspace of eastern Gaza."On Monday, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority said a drone of the domestic intelligence service, Shin Bet, crashed in Gaza during "operational activity."The Israeli Channel 14 said that the drone crashed in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City, "as a result of a technical malfunction and not for a hostile reason."

Related Topics

Drone Gaza

Recent Stories

Sheraa unveils ‘Youth Ambassadors’ campaign, e ..

Sheraa unveils ‘Youth Ambassadors’ campaign, elevating UAE&#039;s diverse yo ..

19 minutes ago
 Match officials for Pakistan v South Africa women' ..

Match officials for Pakistan v South Africa women's series announced

2 hours ago
 Rupee slides against US dollar amidst open market ..

Rupee slides against US dollar amidst open market surge

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 DP World to add 3 million TEU of new container han ..

DP World to add 3 million TEU of new container handling capacity by end of 2023

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Korean President on Liber ..

UAE leaders congratulate Korean President on Liberation Day

3 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 SBP governor attributes inflation to global econom ..

SBP governor attributes inflation to global economic challenges

3 hours ago
 Fire at Russian fuel station kills 30, scores inju ..

Fire at Russian fuel station kills 30, scores injured

3 hours ago
 Kashmiris observing India’s Independence Day as ..

Kashmiris observing India’s Independence Day as Black Day today

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Municipality concludes 5th summer programm ..

Sharjah Municipality concludes 5th summer programme

4 hours ago
 Justice retired Maqbool Baqir to take oath as Sind ..

Justice retired Maqbool Baqir to take oath as Sindh caretaker CM tomorrow

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous