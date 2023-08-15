Hamas says it has seized Israeli drone in Gaza

GAZA CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :The Palestinian Hamas group on Tuesday said that it has seized an Israeli drone in Gaza. This was announced in a brief statement by the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the movement.

The statement said that the Qassam Brigades seize a K1 Orbiter drone on Monday while it was on "a hostile reconnaissance mission in the airspace of eastern Gaza."On Monday, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority said a drone of the domestic intelligence service, Shin Bet, crashed in Gaza during "operational activity."The Israeli Channel 14 said that the drone crashed in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City, "as a result of a technical malfunction and not for a hostile reason."