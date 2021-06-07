UrduPoint.com
Hamas Threatens New Escalation If Settlers Hold Jerusalem Rally

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 03:20 PM

Hamas threatens new escalation if settlers hold Jerusalem rally

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :A top Hamas official on Monday warned of renewed violence if right-wing pro-settler organisations hold a controversial march Thursday in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.

"We warn the occupation (Israel) against letting the march approach east Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Thursday," senior Hamas figure Khalil al-Hayya said.

"We hope the message is clear so that Thursday doesn't become (a new) May 10," he said, in reference to the start of last month's 11-day war between Israel and Hamas.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

