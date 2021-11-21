Hambantota becomes first Sri Lankan port complying with ISO management system standards

COLOMBO, Nov. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) --:Sri Lanka's Hambantota International Port (HIP) said Sunday it has become the South Asian country's first port conforming to internationally-recognized integrated management system standards.

The port located in southern Sri Lanka said in a statement that it has received the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) accreditation on quality, environmental protection, and occupational health and safety standards after a process starting in January and an external audit conducted by Bureau Veritas Lanka in July.

Ravi Jayawickrame, CEO of Hambantota International Port Services Company, said the accreditation will help "boost marketing and sales efforts and enhance and improve employee performance."