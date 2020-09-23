Hamburg top seed Medvedev knocked out in first round by Humbert

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :US Open semi-finalist Daniil Medvedev was knocked out in the first round of the Hamburg ATP event on Tuesday by world number 41 Ugo Humbert.

Humbert of France sent the top seed packing with a 6-4, 6-3 upset in the last tournament before the rescheduled French Open starts on Sunday.

This was the 22-year-old's first top 10 scalp. Russian Medvedev, who was beaten by eventual US Open winner Dominic Thiem in New York this month, is ranked fifth.

Humbert has emerged as the main home hope for Roland Garros. Compatriot Gael Monfils lost earlier on the Hamburg clay 6-4, 6-3 by Yannick Hanfmann.

Humbert next faces Czech Jan Vesely, who beat another French player, Gilles Simon, on Monday.