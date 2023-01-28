Hameed Alvi urges Pak HR Body to issue yearly IIOJK rights abuses' report

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) : , Jan 27 (APP) ::Adviser to ex- AJK Prime Minister Hameed Shaheen Alvi on Friday urged upon the National Human Rights Commission of Pakistan to manage regular issuance of a yearly report on human rights abuses by the Indian occupying forces in Indian Illegally Held Occupied Jammu and Kashmir state.

In his conversation with APP, the former adviser suggested opening of Pakistan's Human Rights Commission's functional office in Muzaffarabad to cover ever latest human rights abuses situation in held Kashmir.

He also said the Indian government was grabbing the lands of Kashmiri citizens, incriminating Kashmiri youth to deprive them of education, and denying Kashmiris to open businesses to keep them economically backward.

"Jobs for Kashmiris are being auctioned to Indian nationals as the overall situation is quite inhumane," he added.

He appealed to the Pakistani media to publish Kashmiri woes."It is time to act prudently by publishing situation reports on India-held Jammu and Kashmir parts," he urged.