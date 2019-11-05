UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamilton And Family Celebrate Sixth FI Crown In New York

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 08:10 AM

Hamilton and family celebrate sixth FI crown in New York

Austin, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Lewis Hamilton was still celebrating with family and friends in New York on Monday after clinching his sixth Formula One world title and opening his heart at the United States Grand Prix.

The 34-year-old Briton, now the second most successful driver of all time behind seven-time champion Michael Schumacher, flew to New York with his party after Sunday's race and an admission that he had been 'battling certain demons'.

"Each and every single one of us is struggling with something in life. I try to show people that, from the outside, things always look great, but it's not always the case," he said.

"I am struggling with lots of different things and battling certain demons. When you look in the mirror each day, whether you feel good or you feel bad, there is always the darker side that's trying to pull you down -- and you constantly have to wake up.

"I look in the mirror each morning and I'm trying to lift myself up and say 'you can do it. Yes, you are great'." In the aftermath of winning his fifth title in six years with Mercedes, Hamilton also revealed how much he missed his friend and mentor Niki Lauda, the three-time champion who was Mercedes non-executive chairman and died in May.

"I would say that I didn't think it would hit me so hard, losing Niki," said Hamilton. "I miss him dearly. I didn't realise how much I loved the guy."Hamilton, now within reach of Schumacher's records of seven championship wins and 91 Grand Prix victories, is due back in Britain for a team celebration at Mercedes headquarters at Brackley on Wednesday. The team this year won a record sixth consecutive drivers' and constructors' championship double.

Related Topics

World Driver Died Mercedes Hamilton New York United States Turkish Lira May Sunday Family All From Race

Recent Stories

Al Ain Zoo challenges visitors with world’s larg ..

6 hours ago

Dubai preferred destination for entrepreneurs seek ..

7 hours ago

LinkedIn launches new feature helping small busine ..

7 hours ago

MBRSC calls for participation in Sirius Analogue M ..

7 hours ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi earns magnet accreditat ..

8 hours ago

UAE supports Yemen’s education sector

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.