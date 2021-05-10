Hamilton denies Verstappen in Spanish Grand Prix

Barcelona, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Lewis Hamilton claimed his fifth successive Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen after a Mercedes pit-stop masterstroke.

Hamilton moved on to 98 career wins as his teammate Valtteri Bottas took third with Charles Leclerc's Ferrari in fourth in Barcelona.

Hamilton, who had set off from pole for the 100th time, overtook Verstappen in the closing stages with his car on fresher tyres after a surprise second pit stop.

He moved 14 points clear of his main title rival Verstappen in the drivers' standings.