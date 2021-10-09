Hamilton fastest in Istanbul F1 qualifying but Bottas takes pole

Istanbul, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Lewis Hamilton dominated qualifying Saturday for the Turkish Grand Prix but his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas will start the race from pole position.

Hamilton, the championship leader, set a new lap record three times in qualifying but because his team incurred a 10-place grid penalty by changing his engine ahead of the race he will start 11th.

His closest rival for the title, Max Verstappen of Red Bull, will start alongside Bottas on the front row.