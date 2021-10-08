UrduPoint.com

Hamilton Gets Engine Penalty For Turkish GP

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 03:10 PM

Hamilton gets engine penalty for Turkish GP

Istanbul, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton will have a 10-place grid penalty for Sunday's Turkish Grand Prix after being punished for using too many engine parts, race organisers said ahead of practice on Friday.

Mercedes are using a fourth part to reduce the risks of Hamilton suffering a failure during a championship run-in that is closer than for years.

Just three parts are permitted under the rules.

The team argue they have taken the decision to boost performance.

Hamilton's rival for the title, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, received a similar penalty two weeks ago.

Because seven-time world champion Hamilton has only taken one power unit component, he will not be punished with a full grid relegation.

Verstappen is just two points behind the Briton ahead of this weekend's race.

Related Topics

World Driver Hamilton Sunday Race

Recent Stories

Kremlin Congratulates Novaya Gazeta Chief Editor M ..

Kremlin Congratulates Novaya Gazeta Chief Editor Muratov on Receiving Nobel Peac ..

13 minutes ago
 Sindh govt hand in glove with profiteers fleecing ..

Sindh govt hand in glove with profiteers fleecing consumers by selling costly wh ..

13 minutes ago
 EU, US Actions Reason For Current Gas Crisis in Eu ..

EU, US Actions Reason For Current Gas Crisis in Europe - Lavrov

13 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says Mutual Recognition of COVID Vaccinati ..

Kremlin Says Mutual Recognition of COVID Vaccination Certificates With EU Import ..

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan kick-off T20 World Cup preparations from ..

Pakistan kick-off T20 World Cup preparations from Sunday

13 minutes ago
 DDWP approves 23 schemes of roads,PHE

DDWP approves 23 schemes of roads,PHE

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.