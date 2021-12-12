UrduPoint.com

Hamilton Leads At Halfway In Title-deciding Abu Dhabi GP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 07:00 PM

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Lewis Hamilton was on target to win his eighth Formula One world championship title at the halfway point of the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The Mercedes driver overtook polesitter Max Verstappen, his title rival, at the start and, in spite of an early tangle on lap one which the stewards decided not to investigate, built up a lead of more than four seconds over the Dutchman after 29 of the 58 laps.

The two drivers went into the race level on points meaning it is a winner-takes-all fight between the two -- unless they both fail to finish, in which case Verstappen would be champion because he has won more races over the season.

