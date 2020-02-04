UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Hamilton' Musical To Be Released In Cinemas

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 10:30 AM

'Hamilton' musical to be released in cinemas

New York, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :A big screen version of smash hit musical "Hamilton" is coming to movie theaters in 2021, its creator announced on Monday.

The show -- which has become one of the highest grossing Broadway musicals of all time since its 2015 debut -- tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, one of the founding fathers of the United States.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, who also stars in "Hamilton," said the film would be a live performance of show at New York's Richard Rodgers Theatre that comprised the original cast.

It will be distributed by Disney and released on October 15, 2021, he said in a tweet.

Variety magazine said it would get theatrical runs in the US and Canada.

"Hamilton" has made $633 million in box office receipts and has been seen by 2.5 million people in New York alone since arriving on Broadway in August 2015, according to Broadway.com.

A production of "Hamilton" has also been on in London's West End since 2017 and a three-year tour of the show just ended in Chicago.

Mixing political history with rap and hip hop, the show won 11 Tony Awards in 2016, including best musical.

Another of Miranda's musicals, "In the Heights," has been adapted for theaters and is due out in June.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Canada Hamilton London Chicago New York United States June August October 2017 2016 2015 All Best Million

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 4, 2020 in Pakistan

16 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE Nation Brand’s growing prominen ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE stands in solidarity with China over coronavir ..

10 hours ago

India appoints former ambassador Navdeep Suri to l ..

11 hours ago

UN Security Council May Discuss with Kushner US Mi ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.