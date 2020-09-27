UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamilton Record Bid Hit By Sochi Penalties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 07:40 PM

Hamilton record bid hit by Sochi penalties

Sochi, Russia, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Lewis Hamilton's hope of claiming a record-equaling 91st Formula One victory was hit by two five-second penalties for making irregular pre-race practice starts at Sunday's Russian Grand Prix.

The six-time champion led the race from his record 96th pole position before two crashes on the opening lap brought out the Safety car -- while the race stewards investigated two practice starts in the pit-lane exit.

He was informed of his penalties after the action resumed on lap six.

"What happened? What happened?" he responded. "Those starts, going to the grid, we got five seconds for each. Out of position." "Where is that in the rule book?" said a disgruntled Hamilton, knowing that in an anticipated tight race, he was unlikely to recover the time lost serving the 10 seconds penalty.

Hamilton also faced the unconfirmed possibility that he could be given more penalty points on his racing licence and, with eight already, he may face a race ban.

The Briton was running on unfavourable soft compound tyres, following a troubled and incident-hit qualifying session on Saturday, and rejected Mercedes' call for an early pit-stop, preferring instead to stay out in a bid to open up a substantial lead ahead of team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

By lap 16 of 53, he was leading by 2.5 seconds with Max Verstappen third for Red Bull, five seconds adrift.

A pit stop at the Sochi Autodrom's Olympic Park circuit costs a driver around 25 second penalties.

Most teams are on one-stop race strategies.

Hamilton finally pitted on lap 17 to take hard tyres and his 10-second penalty, re-joining in 11th place, ahead of Renault's Daniel Ricciardo, behind old rival four-time champion Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari.

"This is ridiculous man," said Hamilton as he began the chase and Bottas, as leader, set a race fastest lap.

Related Topics

Russia Driver Car Mercedes Hamilton Man Sochi Lead May Sunday Olympics From Ferrari Race Renault

Recent Stories

ADNOC L&amp;S signs 25-year Agreement to service p ..

11 minutes ago

Virgin Hyperloop to conduct Hyperloop feasibility ..

41 minutes ago

RTA resumes 3 bus routes between Dubai and Sharjah

56 minutes ago

Dragon Mart launches e-commerce platform

56 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo continues Beirut relief efforts, ..

1 hour ago

Department of Community Development launches unive ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.