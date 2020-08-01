Hamilton takes pole position for British Grand Prix

(@FahadShabbir)

Silverstone, United Kingdom, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Lewis Hamilton secured pole position for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Saturday by edging out teammate and title rival Valtteri Bottas in a Mercedes one-two in qualifying.

It was the six-time world champion's seventh British GP pole and the 91st of his career in total.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc qualified third for Sunday's race.