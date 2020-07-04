UrduPoint.com
Hamilton To Face Austria Race Stewards Over Yellow Flag

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 10:40 PM

Hamilton to face Austria race stewards over yellow flag

Spielberg, Austria, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has been called to report to the stewards at the Austrian Grand Prix to face claims that he failed to slow for yellow flags during final qualifying on Saturday.

The Mercedes driver qualified second behind team-mate Valtteri Bottas who caused the use of yellow flags when he skated off-track into a gravel trap and then spun on grass as he came back on.

Hamilton is under investigation for ignoring the flags between Turns Five and Seven, but said he did not see any flags.

"I came around the corner and got on the power and I thought that Valtteri had perhaps just gone wide and carried on," said Hamilton, after the session.

"So I was looking out for the gravel on the track - and for a car on the track - but there was nothing there so I just continued on.

"It happened pretty quick and it was a pretty big puff of dust."Daniel Ricciardo, who was behind Hamilton in his Renault on the track, slowed for flags.

If Hamilton is sanctioned, he could face a grid penalty or a caution.

