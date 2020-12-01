UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamilton To Miss F1 Sakhir GP With COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 05:20 PM

Hamilton to miss F1 Sakhir GP with COVID-19

BEIJING, Dec. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton is set to miss this weekend's Formula 1 Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain after testing positive for COVID-19.

Motorsport's global governing body the FIA confirmed in a statement that the seven-time world champion was being isolated in accordance with relevant procedures.

"The FIA, Formula 1 and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team can today confirm that during mandatory pre-race PCR testing for the Sakhir Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19," the statement read.

"In accordance with COVID-19 protocols and public health authority guidelines in Bahrain he is now isolating. All contacts have been declared. The procedures set out by the FIA and Formula 1 will ensure no wider impact on this weekend's event." Mercedes also released a statement confirming that Hamilton would miss the Sakhir race, and that a replacement driver would be announced in due course.

"Apart from mild symptoms, he is otherwise fit and well, and the entire team sends him its very best wishes for a swift recovery," the Mercedes statement added.

At present, it is unclear who would replace Hamilton to partner Valtteri Bottas in the all-conquering Mercedes W11. The German team has two official test drivers in Stoffel Vandoorne and Esteban Gutierrez, though it was revealed earlier this year that Gutierrez no longer has the FIA Super License required to take part in an F1 race weekend.

Vandoorne was due to test Mercedes' Formula E car in Valencia this week, with early paddock rumors suggesting the Belgian will now head to Bahrain, though whether he will race in place of Hamilton remains unclear.

Another option would be to draft in Williams F1 driver George Russell, who is a highly-rated member of Mercedes' junior driver program, or free agent Nico Hulkenberg, who has deputized three times this season for Racing Point.

Hamilton, who has already won the 2020 F1 drivers' championship, is the third F1 driver to test positive for COVID-19 this season, after Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez.

Related Topics

World German Driver Car Mercedes Hamilton George Valencia Bahrain Federal Investigation Agency 2020 Event All From Best Race

Recent Stories

3 minutes ago

AJK President condoles with Shehbaz on the death o ..

5 minutes ago

KSA fully supported Kashmir cause from OIC platfor ..

5 minutes ago

Gold price increases Rs.350 to Rs.109,200 per tola ..

8 minutes ago

Pfizer, BioNTech Submit Application to Register CO ..

8 minutes ago

New mango varieties 'Azeem Chaunsa', 'Chenab Gold' ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.