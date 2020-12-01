Hamilton to miss F1 Sakhir GP with COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Dec. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton is set to miss this weekend's Formula 1 Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain after testing positive for COVID-19.

Motorsport's global governing body the FIA confirmed in a statement that the seven-time world champion was being isolated in accordance with relevant procedures.

"The FIA, Formula 1 and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team can today confirm that during mandatory pre-race PCR testing for the Sakhir Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19," the statement read.

"In accordance with COVID-19 protocols and public health authority guidelines in Bahrain he is now isolating. All contacts have been declared. The procedures set out by the FIA and Formula 1 will ensure no wider impact on this weekend's event." Mercedes also released a statement confirming that Hamilton would miss the Sakhir race, and that a replacement driver would be announced in due course.

"Apart from mild symptoms, he is otherwise fit and well, and the entire team sends him its very best wishes for a swift recovery," the Mercedes statement added.

At present, it is unclear who would replace Hamilton to partner Valtteri Bottas in the all-conquering Mercedes W11. The German team has two official test drivers in Stoffel Vandoorne and Esteban Gutierrez, though it was revealed earlier this year that Gutierrez no longer has the FIA Super License required to take part in an F1 race weekend.

Vandoorne was due to test Mercedes' Formula E car in Valencia this week, with early paddock rumors suggesting the Belgian will now head to Bahrain, though whether he will race in place of Hamilton remains unclear.

Another option would be to draft in Williams F1 driver George Russell, who is a highly-rated member of Mercedes' junior driver program, or free agent Nico Hulkenberg, who has deputized three times this season for Racing Point.

Hamilton, who has already won the 2020 F1 drivers' championship, is the third F1 driver to test positive for COVID-19 this season, after Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez.