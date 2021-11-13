Hamilton to start Brazil GP sprint from front

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :World champion Lewis Hamilton on Friday dominated qualifying for the sprint race at the Brazil Grand Prix but title rival Max Verstappen will be on his shoulder on Saturday.

Red Bull's Verstappen has a 19-point lead over the seven-time world champion who will take a five-place grid penalty on Sunday after the engine was changed on his Mercedes.

"I'm so happy to be back in Brazil. Just a big thank you to all the team, they've been working flat-out. Today was a really good qualifying," said Hamilton.

The sprint race on Saturday will determine the starting order for Sunday's race at Interlagos.

"When they take a new engine naturally they have a bit more power for the weekend, so for me it's not a big shock," said Verstappen.

"I'm just happy to be second."