Hamilton Wins Bahrain Grand Prix

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 10:50 PM

Hamilton wins Bahrain Grand Prix

Sakhir, Bahrain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Lewis Hamilton powered to victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday in a race overshadowed by a horrific crash for French driver Romain Grosjean.

Briton Hamilton, crowned world champion for a record-equalling seventh time last time out in Turkey, held off the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon to claim his 95th F1 win.

The race was delayed after Grosjean survived a frightening collision with a barrier on the opening lap.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

