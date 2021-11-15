Hamilton wins Brazilian Grand Prix, Verstappen second

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Lewis Hamilton won the Brazil Grand Prix on Sunday in one of his all-time great drives from 10th on the grid with championship leader Max Verstappen second.

With three races of the season remaining, Hamilton cut his Dutch rival's lead to 14 points.

Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, who started on pole, took third.