Hamilton Wins Eifel Grand Prix, Equals Schumacher's Record Of 91 Victories

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 07:50 PM

Hamilton wins Eifel Grand Prix, equals Schumacher's record of 91 victories

Nürburgring, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Lewis Hamilton equalled Michael Schumacher's record of 91 wins at the second attempt with victory in the Eifel Grand Prix on Sunday.

The six-time champion put his troubles in Russia last time out behind him with a controlled win on F1's return to the Nurburgring circuit for the first time since 2013.

"What a result," he said on the Mercedes team radio after taking the chequered flag clear of Max Verstappen for Red Bull with Renault's Daniel Ricciardo in third.

Hamilton extended his lead in the championship in his pursuit of drawing level with Schumacher's record of seven drivers' titles.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

