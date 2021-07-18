UrduPoint.com
Hamilton Wins Eighth British Grand Prix After Verstappen Collision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 09:30 PM

Silverstone, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Lewis Hamilton revived his Formula One title defence by winning the British Grand Prix for the eighth time on Sunday despite a 10-second penalty after he collided with Max Verstappen, knocking the championship leader out of the race.

Roared on by a crowd of more than 140,000, Hamilton attempted to overtake Verstappen on Copse corner on the first lap instead sending the Red Bull careening off the track and into the barrier.

Charles Leclerc grabbed the lead but, despite adding 10 seconds to a pit stop, Mercedes star Hamilton caught the Ferrari and overtook at Copse on lap 50 of the 52-lap race.

Verstappen, meanwhile, was taken to hospital "for further precautionary tests", said Red Bull.

