Hamilton wins in Bahrain as Grosjean survives fireball crash

Sakhir, Bahrain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Lewis Hamilton powered to victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday in a race overshadowed by a horrific crash for French driver Romain Grosjean.

Briton Hamilton, crowned world champion for a record-equalling seventh time last time out in Turkey, held off the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon to claim his 95th F1 win.

The race was delayed after Grosjean survived a frightening collision with a barrier on the opening lap. He was taken to hospital with suspected fractured ribs and burns to his hands and feet after his crash which was followed by another accident that saw Racing Point driver Lance Stroll rescued from his overturn car.

Lando Norris came home fourth ahead of his McLaren team-mate Carlos Sainz with Pierre Gasly taking sixth for Alpha Tauri and Renault's Daniel Ricciardo seventh.

Hamilton's Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas finished eighth, having suffered a puncture, ahead of Esteban Ocon in the second Renault and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton's victory, his 11th of the season, lifted him 131 points clear of Bottas in the championship, which he has won already.

However, his initial reaction was one of relief for Grosjean. "It was such a shocking image to see and it shows the amazing job F1 and the FIA have done for him to walk away from something like that."