Hamilton wins in Russia to foil Ferrari renaissance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sochi, Russia, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Lewis Hamilton won the Russian Grand Prix on Sunday to foil resurgent Ferrari and extend his lead in the world championship.

Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas took second with Ferrari's pole sitter Charles Leclerc in third.

This was Hamilton's first win since Hungary in early August.