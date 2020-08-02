UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamilton Wins Seventh British Grand Prix On Three Wheels

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 08:30 PM

Hamilton wins seventh British Grand Prix on three wheels

Silverstone, United Kingdom, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :World championship leader Lewis Hamilton survived a tense last lap drama with a deflated and shredded tyre to claim a record seventh victory in Sunday's British Grand Prix.

The six-time world champion led from lights to flag, and through two Safety car interventions, before he suffered a front left tyre failure on his final lap, leaving him to nurse his Mercedes home with second-placed Max Verstappen in hot pursuit in his Red Bull.

The Dutchman had inherited second when Hamilton's Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas, running comfortably in second for most of the contest, was hit by the same problem, his front-left delaminating and deflating on his penultimate lap.

The Finn limped back to the pits and finished pointless in 11th place while his rivals slowed to preserve their rubber, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc taking third place behind Verstappen ahead of Daniel Ricciardo of Renault and Lando Norris of McLaren.

Norris's team-mate Carlos Sainz was also a puncture victim in the closing laps of an exciting race that saw him fall from fourth to 13th.

Esteban Ocon finished sixth in the second Renault ahead of Pierre Gasly of Alpha Tauri, Alex Albon in the second Red Bull, Lance Stroll of Racing Point and four-time champion Sebastian Vettel, in his final season with Ferrari.

Hamilton's victory was the 87th of his career and moved him within four of Michael Schumacher's record of 91.

"In the last few laps, I started to back off and then on the last lap, it just deflated," said Hamilton.

"It was heart in the mouth. I nearly didn't get round the last two corners."It was also Mercedes' seventh victory in the last eight editions of the British Grand Prix.

In the drivers championship, Hamilton leads with 88 points after four races, a lead of 30 ahead of the luckless Bottas.

Related Topics

World Car Mercedes Hamilton Same Lead Pierre Sunday From Ferrari Race McLaren Renault

Recent Stories

Indian media highlights Barakah start-up

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia announces 1,357 new COVID-19 cases, 3 ..

2 hours ago

Kuwait&#039;s COVID-19 cases reaches 67,911

2 hours ago

UAE Foreign Minister, Iranian counterpart discuss ..

2 hours ago

Operation of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant a histor ..

3 hours ago

UAE, Pakistan discuss cooperation in labour field

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.