Hamlin returns to NFL play seven months after cardiac arrest

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin returned to NFL competition in a pre-season game on Saturday, seven months after suffering a cardiac arrest after being hit during a game.

The 25-year-old defensive back took part in his first on-field game action since being carted off the field in an ambulance in January, playing in the first quarter at home against Indianapolis.

Hamlin saw action on 24 snaps and recorded three tackles and was smiling after the game as he reflected on his return to action.

"That was fun, it was super fun, it was a great experience. Just another milestone.. just getting back to myself as far as in the football space and in the NFL. So, just chopping this tree down as much as I can one by one," he said.

It was the completion of a comeback from an incident that took place last January 2 at Cincinnati when Hamlin tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins and seconds later collapsed on the field.

Emergency medical workers restored his heartbeat on the field and he was taken to a nearby hospital, the game halted and never completed.

Hamlin eventually recovered and was diagnosed as having been struck in the chest between heartbeats in a rare incident that stopped his heart.

He said he had not had any hesitation about stepping back on to the field.

"When you step in between the lines, you're putting yourself at risk by hesitation. So, I made the choice that I wanted to play. It wasn't nobody else's choice but mine," he said.

"Making that choice, I know what comes with it.

So, when you see my cleats laced up and my helmet and pants on, there ain't no hesitation.

"I'm out there, I'm just not thinking twice. I'm just playing my game and playing how I was taught to play since I was in my little brother's age," he added.

In April, the Bills announced that medical officials had given their approval for Hamlin to return to the NFL, something Hamlin said was his goal.

He returned to the team for pre-season workouts and took part in Buffalo's first pre-season contest against the Colts in hopes of making the team again for the upcoming campaign.

He said he couldn't have contemplated retiring from the sport after the incident.

"I honestly couldn't imagine not being a part of this and choosing the other choice that I had, I honestly couldn't imagine it. Because you get so close, you build so many relationships with these people on the team, that I love this atmosphere. And honestly, there's no other place I'd rather be," he said.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott praised Hamlin for his bravery in returning to a sport where violent hits are part of the game.

"What we just witnessed, to me, is remarkable. It's a true sign of a young man's courage and obviously (credit to) everyone that helped him get to this point," he said.

"I had a chance to communicate with Damar a little bit last night and he assured me he was ready to go, he was going to trust his preparation and God, and I think that shows a lot about who he is," he said.