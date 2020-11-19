UrduPoint.com
'Hammer' Roldan, Rival Of Hagler, Hearns, Dies Of Covid-19

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Argentine boxer Juan Domingo Roldan, who challenged the likes of Marvin Hagler and Thomas Hearns for the world middleweight title in the 1980s, has died of Covid-19 at the age of 63, medical sources said Wednesday.

Nickkamed 'The Hammer', Roldan was beaten by Hagler in 1984, lost to Hearns in 1987 before a third attempt to take the crown was ended by Michael Nunn in 1988.

That bout in Las Vegas was the last of career which had yielded 67 wins in 75 professional fights.

Born on March 6, 1957, Roldan had been hospitalised in Cordoba, his home province, since Thursday suffering initially from pneumonia.

