Hamraoui Returns To Training With PSG After Assault Arrests

Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Paris, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Kheira Hamraoui on Friday resumed training with the Paris Saint-Germain women's squad adding a long message of thanks and conciliation.

"Happy to have returned to the group this morning," tweeted the player, who was assaulted in November 2021 by masked individuals.

Her former PSG and France teammate Aminata Diallo has been charged with aggravated violence and criminal association and placed under judicial supervision for her role in the ambush.

Five men were also taken into police custody in a series of arrests starting on September 16.

Hamraoui, a 32-year-old midfielder, tweeted her thanks to all those who supported her during the media storm that followed her attack, almost a year ago.

She also addressed "a message of conciliation, peace and love to all the people who insulted me, denigrated, criticised, I do not blame them and I remain convinced that they were manipulated," she wrote.

Hamraoui has been out of the PSG squad since April after her relationship with several teammates reportedly deteriorated because they blamed her for Diallo's first arrest las November.

The legal problems swirling around the PSG women's team deepened later on Friday.

Prosecutors confirmed to AFP that striker Sandy Baltimore is the subject of a complaint filed by a former friend who alleged the player punched her several times in May.

French newspapers reported that the two were involved in a private dispute dating back to February.

Baltimore, a 22-year-old striker, has been dropped from the France squad following lacklustre displays for PSG this season.

PSG's next match is this Sunday against Le Havre, in the French championship.

