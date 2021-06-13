UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamsik Fit To Face Poland After Calf Injury

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 10:00 PM

Hamsik fit to face Poland after calf injury

Saint Petersburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Slovakia captain Marek Hamsik said Sunday he was fit to play in his team's Euro 2020 opener against Poland after sitting out pre-tournament friendlies with a calf injury.

"I feel fine, I'm fit and ready to play," Hamsik, who signed with Turkish top-flight side Trabzonspor last week, told reporters.

Slovakia begin their Group E campaign against Poland on Monday and then face Sweden in St Petersburg before taking on Spain in Seville.

"The Poles are definitely a very tough opponent, they have immense quality up front so we have to defend really well," said Hamsik, singling out Robert Lewandowski and Piotr Zielinski as Poland's top threats.

Hamsik left Chinese side Dalian Pro for IFK Gothenburg in Sweden in March to get ready for the Euro, his third major tournament with Slovakia after the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2016.

But he missed friendly draws with Bulgaria and Austria in the run-up to the tournament.

"I suppose I can play the whole game," said the 33-year-old former Napoli midfielder with a distinctive mohawk hairstyle.

"We're really looking forward to it, we're ready to go out there, sing the anthem and give everything we have." Hamsik's recovery is a big relief for Slovak head coach Stefan Tarkovic, who said everyone was fit except striker Ivan Schranz, who had picked up a hamstring injury in the Austria friendly on June 6.

"The other 22 players and three goalkeepers are ready, they are in a good shape and motivated, and I believe we will prove that in the game tomorrow," Tarkovic added.

Tarkovic was an assistant coach at Euro 2016 when Slovakia advanced to the last 16 before bowing out to Germany.

"The feeling is different now, I am responsible for the line-up and the results," he said.

"On the other hand, I was a proud Slovak at that time and I still am a proud Slovak now," added the 48-year-old, appointed as head coach last October.

Related Topics

World China Fine Germany Dalian Seville Petersburg Austria Spain Bulgaria Poland Slovakia Sweden Euro March June October Sunday 2016 2020 Top Coach Singer Pakistan Limited

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates largest s ..

22 minutes ago

DoH showcases Abu Dhabi’s successful response to ..

22 minutes ago

National Programme for Artificial Intelligence sig ..

37 minutes ago

Supreme Committee for the Sheikha Fatima bint Muba ..

52 minutes ago

UAE Minister of State for Food and Water Security ..

52 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak discusses cooperation with Iraq ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.