Hamsik fit to face Poland after calf injury

Saint Petersburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Slovakia captain Marek Hamsik said Sunday he was fit to play in his team's Euro 2020 opener against Poland after sitting out pre-tournament friendlies with a calf injury.

"I feel fine, I'm fit and ready to play," Hamsik, who signed with Turkish top-flight side Trabzonspor last week, told reporters.

Slovakia begin their Group E campaign against Poland on Monday and then face Sweden in St Petersburg before taking on Spain in Seville.

"The Poles are definitely a very tough opponent, they have immense quality up front so we have to defend really well," said Hamsik, singling out Robert Lewandowski and Piotr Zielinski as Poland's top threats.

Hamsik left Chinese side Dalian Pro for IFK Gothenburg in Sweden in March to get ready for the Euro, his third major tournament with Slovakia after the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2016.

But he missed friendly draws with Bulgaria and Austria in the run-up to the tournament.

"I suppose I can play the whole game," said the 33-year-old former Napoli midfielder with a distinctive mohawk hairstyle.

"We're really looking forward to it, we're ready to go out there, sing the anthem and give everything we have." Hamsik's recovery is a big relief for Slovak head coach Stefan Tarkovic, who said everyone was fit except striker Ivan Schranz, who had picked up a hamstring injury in the Austria friendly on June 6.

"The other 22 players and three goalkeepers are ready, they are in a good shape and motivated, and I believe we will prove that in the game tomorrow," Tarkovic added.

Tarkovic was an assistant coach at Euro 2016 when Slovakia advanced to the last 16 before bowing out to Germany.

"The feeling is different now, I am responsible for the line-up and the results," he said.

"On the other hand, I was a proud Slovak at that time and I still am a proud Slovak now," added the 48-year-old, appointed as head coach last October.