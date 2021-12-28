UrduPoint.com

'Hamstrung' Europe Searches For A Post-Merkel Leader

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 08:30 AM

'Hamstrung' Europe searches for a post-Merkel leader

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Angela Merkel's departure from the political stage after 16 years as chancellor has not only ushered in a new era in Germany but also shaken up the power balance in the EU.

Potential candidates to take over Merkel's mantle as the leader of Europe include her successor at the helm of Europe's biggest economy, Olaf Scholz, as well as France's President Emmanuel Macron and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

But analysts warn that none may be immediately capable of assuming the task, given the European Union's unresolved challenges -- ranging from an internal dispute over the rule of law, to marginalisation in global geopolitics, to the aftershocks of Brexit.

Lauded for her steady hand in steering the bloc through crisis after crisis, Merkel left the stage while still immensely popular at home and abroad, although there were some vocal opponents among her European colleagues.

"Angela Merkel is perceived as one of the most significant politicians in a generation, as the de facto leader of the European Union and the 'leader of a free world'," wrote Sebastian Reiche of the IESE business school in Spain.

In a recent survey by the think-tank European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), 41 percent of EU citizens said that if they could, they would vote for Merkel. Comparatively, only 14 percent picked Macron.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Business Europe Vote France European Union Germany Spain Italy Angela Merkel Brexit May From

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th December 2021

21 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mohammed bin Sulayem

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mohammed bin Sulayem

9 hours ago
 Niger celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

Niger celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

9 hours ago
 DR Congo cholera vaccine drive targets 2 mn people ..

DR Congo cholera vaccine drive targets 2 mn people: WHO

8 hours ago
 Number of Attacks on Serbs, Their Facilities in Ko ..

Number of Attacks on Serbs, Their Facilities in Kosovo Up by 50% - Serbian Offic ..

8 hours ago
 UAE Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Terrorism ..

UAE Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Terrorism Financing Public-Private-Part ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.