UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hand-in-hand, Macron And Elton John Join Forces On AIDS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 08:41 AM

Hand-in-hand, Macron and Elton John join forces on AIDS

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron presented rock legend Elton John with France's highest civilian honour on Friday, and urged international mobilisation for one of the showman's dearest causes: combating AIDS.

"AIDS still exists, still strikes, and continues to advance," Macron told about 2,000 people assembled for the ceremony at the presidential palace.

"We still have a lot to do to convince (people) that they must protect themselves, that it is not a story of the previous generation but of young people today," the president said with the rock star by his side.

Macron called for a mass mobilisation so that the next meeting of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria in Lyon, France, in October, will be able to raise $13 billion for its next three years of work to tackle the three diseases that still fell millions.

"It is simple, we are at a critical moment because we do not know if we will have the money for the next three years," the French leader said, adding the money could save 16 million lives.

The Global Fund is credited with saving 27 million lives since its creation in 2002.

Macron awarded John, 72, the prestigious Legion of Honour a day after the singer's farewell concert in Paris, describing the Briton as an "icon".

The ceremony took place on France's Fete de la Musique, when amateur musicians are invited to make music in the streets to celebrate midsummer.

John, whose rollercoaster life was captured in the "Rocketman" biopic that wowed critics at the Cannes film festival last month, used the occasion to promote his charity work.

Although parts of his five-decade career were consumed by sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll, as depicted in "Rocketman", he also used his stardom to promote gay rights and raise funds for HIV/AIDS research and treatment.

"This commitment to music and the fight against AIDS is the story of your life, dear Elton," Macron told the superstar, who sported a jacket with the inscription "Bennie and the Jets" and rose-tinted glasses.

John spoke of a special love story with France, and thanked the nation for its commitment to the battle against AIDS.

Last year, John announced he would retire after a final global tour, saying he wanted to spend more time with his children with husband David Furnish, who also attended Friday's ceremony.

John's "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour kicked off in Pennsylvania in September.

The three-year extravaganza, expected to involve some 300 shows, took him to the northern city of Lille on Tuesday and to Paris on Thursday. "I'm going to miss you so much," he told more than 26,000 fans who turned out to seen him in Lille.

He will also play concerts in Bordeaux and Nimes.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Music AIDS Drugs France Road Young Nimes Lille Bordeaux Lyon Paris David Gay Money September October Billion Million Love

Recent Stories

NAB takes notice of statement from Fawad Chaudhary

9 hours ago

US Believes Iran Must Be Prevented From Using Alli ..

9 hours ago

Meeting Between Medvedev, Dodon Went Constructivel ..

9 hours ago

C.Africa is worst country for food insecurity: WFP ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister agrees to formation of Special Comm ..

9 hours ago

US Must Use 'Strong, Smart, Strategic' Approach to ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.